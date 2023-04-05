Bull Of The Day: PlayAGS (AGS)

PlayAGS (AGS) is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and it sports an A for Value and an A for Growth. Despite so many calls for a recession, this name and several others in the gaming industry have been holding up rather well. Let’s explore more about this company in this Bull of The Day article.

Description

PlayAGS, Inc. designs and supplies gaming products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Gaming Machines (EGM), Table Products, and Interactive Games (Interactive). PlayAGS, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

For PlayAGS, I see three straight beats of the Zacks Consensus Estimate and that was all preceeded by an earnings meet. That is not that great to see, but by itself that is not enough to make the company a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Earnings Estimates Revisions

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher.

Over the last 60 days, earning estimates have moved around for AGS.

This quarter has seen estimates improve from a loss of 11 cents to a loss of 8 cents.

Next quarter moved from breakeven to a gain of 2 cents.

The full fiscal year 2023 has increased from a loss of $0.13 to a gain of $0.01 over the last 30 days.

Next fiscal year, has seen estimates move from a loss $0.02 to a gain of $0.19.

Positive movement in earnings help move this stock to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation

The valuation for AGS is mixed at these levels. I see a forward earnings multiple of 1095x and that is super lofty, but a result of earnings being just barely positive. The price to book multiple of 5.6x is in line with other names in the industry. Growth is solid at 16% and margins have seen a dramatic improvement. If nothing else this stock worth a deeper look.

