Bull of the Day: PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)

PDD Holdings PDD also known as Pinduoduo, is a Chinese e-commerce platform that specializes in group buying deals. Founded in 2015 by Colin Huang, PDD quickly gained popularity by offering discounted products through team purchases.

It utilizes a social commerce model, encouraging users to share deals with friends and family to unlock additional discounts. PDD's platform is particularly popular in smaller Chinese cities and rural areas, where it has captured a significant market share. The company's business model focuses on leveraging social networks and innovative marketing strategies to drive sales and engagement.

PDD Holdings currently has several bullish catalysts which make it an appealing stock. In addition to a top Zacks Rank, the company is also trading at a historical discount alongside tremendous earnings growth and is experiencing significant price momentum instigated by some compelling technical chart patterns.

Furthermore, although the Chinese stock market has languished for a significant period, it has begun to show significant relative strength and momentum. The Chinese Tech ETF KWEB has outperformed the US stock indexes over the last three months.

Based on the recovery in the Chinese stocks market, and the general attractiveness of PDD Holdings I believe it makes for a compelling investment consideration.



Image Source: TradingView

Earnings Trends

Revenue at PDD Holdings has exploded in the last few years, growing annual sales from $2 billion in 2018 to $35 billion in the last year. This huge pace of growth is expected to continue with sales expected to climb 50% this year and 35% next year.

Pinduoduo has also seen some hefty upgrades to its earnings estimates, giving it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. Current quarter earnings were revised higher by 27% over the last two months and FY24 have increased by 18% over the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Technical Setup

After breaking out from a descending wedge at the end of April, PDD stock started to show real promise. Then a week later it broke out again from a bull flag and is now moving higher towards its recent high. Although there is no immediate technical setup, I expect PDD Holdings stock to make new highs soon based on the broader momentum in Chinese tech stocks.



Image Source: TradingView

Discount Valuation

Like many other Chinese stocks, which have been hammered lower over the last two years, Pinduoduo currently has a deeply discounted valuation. Its one-year forward earnings multiple of 17.8x is well below the market average, and its two-year median of 25.6x.

But what makes this valuation appear especially cheap is PDD’s PEG Ratio which considers EPS growth. Over the next 3-5 years EPS are forecast to grow 49.3% annually, giving it a PEG ratio of just 0.34.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

I would be remiss to exclude the usual disclaimer of investing in Chinese equities, as they do carry additional risk, but PDD Holdings offer such a compelling risk/reward opportunity I couldn’t help but present it.

For investors seeking stocks with discount valuations, strong price momentum, and a contrarian twist, PDD Holdings may be the next stock to add to your portfolio.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB): ETF Research Reports

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.