Bull of the Day: Owens Corning (OC)

Owens Corning OC develops and produces insulation, roofing, fiberglass composites, and related materials and products. The company has three reportable segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing.

Analysts have taken a bullish stance on the company’s earnings outlook, helping land it into the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). As we can see below, positive revisions have hit across all timeframes.



The company resides within the Zacks Building Products – Miscellaneous industry, which is currently ranked in the top 8% of all industries thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions.

As many know, roughly half of a stock’s movement can be attributed to its group, helping to clarify the importance of targeting industries seeing improved outlooks.

Aside from the favorable earnings outlook, let’s take a closer look at a few other characteristics of Owens Corning.

Current Standing

OC shares have been red-hot in 2023, up more than 50% and widely outperforming the S&P 500. As we can see below by the green arrows circled, shares have been boosted post-earnings following back-to-back quarterly releases.



Regarding the most recent quarterly release, OC exceeded the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by more than 25% and posted revenue 2% ahead of expectations. Impressively, the company has exceeded bottom line expectations by an average of 18% across its last four releases.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



In addition, income-focused investors could be attracted to Owens Corning, with shares currently yielding 1.5% annually. And the company has been committed to increasingly rewarding its shareholders, boasting an 18% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.

Throughout its latest quarter, the company returned more than $160 million to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks.



OC shares aren’t valuation stretched, further reflected by its Style Score of “A” for Value. Shares presently trade at a 10.1X forward earnings multiple, slightly beneath the five-year median and the respective Zacks industry average.



Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Owens Corning OC would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

