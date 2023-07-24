Bull of the Day: Oshkosh (OSK)

Finally, after a scorching hot July for most of the country as well as the stock market, things have cooled a bit. A two-day pullback on Wall Street has folks reaching for their shopping list. That means that plenty of the names which were pushing up through all-time highs in the middle of last week have come down off their highs. You may be tempted to jump in and buy everything with both hands. You have to make sure you look before you leap. Not every name out there is worth of your hard-earned cash.

One way to mitigate your long-term risk is by buying stocks with strong earnings trends. Lucky for you, the Zacks Rank offers up a cheat sheet, a Cliff’s Notes of sort to get right to the root of the issue. Stocks in the good graces of our Zacks Rank have the strongest earnings trends when compared to the rest of the broad market.

Oshkosh ( OSK ) is currently in the good graces of our Zacks Rank, checking in with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Established in 1917, WI-based Oshkosh Corporation is a producer and seller of a varied range of vehicle bodies and specialty vehicles. It is also engaged in equipment financing and leasing solutions for its customers, primarily through third-party funding arrangements.

The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank is that over the last week alone, analysts have come out and increased their earnings estimates for the current quarter, next quarter, and current year. Look back over the last thirty days, and you’ll see analysts also increasing their estimates for next year. The bullish moves have pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $5.53 to $6.11 while next year’s number is up from $7.50 to $7.62.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

That $6.11 current year Zacks Consensus Estimate is good for 76.59% growth, with next year coming in at 24.71%. That’s on sales growth of 5.5% this year and 5% next year.





Oshkosh Corporation (OSK)

