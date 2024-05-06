Bull of the Day: Netflix (NFLX)

Netflix NFLX is considered a pioneer in the streaming space, evolving from a small DVD rental provider to a dominant streaming service provider. The stock has enjoyed positive earnings estimate revisions across the board, landing the stock into the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s take a closer look at how the streaming titan currently stacks up.

Netflix

Netflix shares faced selling pressure following its latest release but have since recovered, up 18% overall in 2024.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Concerning headline figures in its latest print, Netflix posted a 17% beat relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate and posted sales modestly ahead of the consensus, with both items showing considerable growth from the year-ago periods.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Total subscribers were reported at 269.6 million, reflecting a 16% jump year-over-year. Still, the real surprise in the quarterly release was that the company will no longer report quarterly membership numbers starting next year in 2025 Q1, likely explaining the knee-jerk reaction post-earnings.

Nonetheless, Netflix enjoyed a solid quarter, posting $2.1 billion in free cash flow and seeing its year-to-date operating margin moving higher to 28.1% (20.6% in FY23). The company also maintained its free cash flow outlook of $6 billion for FY24 and repurchased 3.6 million shares throughout the period.

The company’s growth outlook remains bright, with consensus expectations for its current fiscal year suggesting 52% earnings growth on 15% higher sales. The stock sports a Style Score of ‘A’ for Growth.

Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Netflix NFLX would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.