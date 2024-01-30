Bull of the Day: Netflix (NFLX)

The headlines this year have been dominated by the “Magnificent Seven.” Seven large cap growth stocks that have been rocketing the market higher. Before the Mag 7, we had a different group of leaders pushing the market higher. It was FANG. Among those names is today’s Bull of the Day. It’s the company that appears to have won the streaming wars.

Today’s Bull of the Day is Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Netflix ( NFLX ). Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

The company is coming off an impressive quarter with huge subscriber growth. The company added 13 million subscribers last quarter, far outpacing expectations. This big number has led eleven analysts to increase their earnings estimates for the current year and nine to do so for next year. The bullish move has increased our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $15.86 to $16.85 while next year’s number is up from $18.92 to $20.63.

That means that current year EPS growth is now slated to come in at 40%, with next year coming in at 22.41%. Those are some solid growth numbers considering the stock is trading at 33.85x earnings. Compare that to the broad market’s 20.71x earnings. Revenue growth is forecast to come in at 14.27% this year and 11.53% next year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise Chart highlights the strong move off the early 2022 lows in earnings. Estimates turned around as the stock bottomed out. Shares had dipped down to the high $100s. Since then, it has been a steady slog higher. This latest earnings report, although technically a miss on EPS, has led to a rally which broke the stock out from $500, ticking up to $575 on January 29th.

