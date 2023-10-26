Bull of the Day: MillerKnoll (MLKN)

MillerKnoll, Inc. MLKN is not expecting a recession in North America as its business improves. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is forecast to grow fiscal 2024 earnings by the double digits.



MillerKnoll owns iconic brands in both office and residential furniture including Herman Miller, Knoll, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Design Within Reach, Edelman, HAY, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and many others.



On the residential furniture side, it operates retail stores globally and sells online.



A Big Beat in Fiscal Q1



On Sep 26, MillerKnoll reported its fiscal first quarter 2024 results and beat the Zacks Consensus by $0.16, or 76.2%. Earnings were $0.37 versus the consensus of $0.21. It was the third beat in a row.



Sales declined 14.9% on a reported basis and 6.9% organically, to $917.7 million. Orders in the quarter were 9.8% lower on a reported basis and 1.3% lower on an organic basis to $913.7 million. The relative decline in organic orders was an improvement compared to the 7.8% year-over-year organic decline posted in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.



Gross margin improved, however, by 450 basis points year-over-year to 39%. It was mainly driven by the realization of price optimization strategies, moderating input costs and benefit from our ongoing integration efforts.



In the Americas Contract segment, net sales were down 8.7% year-over-year on a reported basis and down 1.7% organically to $490.4 million. While new orders were down 4.7% year-over-year on a reported basis and up 2.1% organically to $487.3 million.



The growth in organic orders was also a sequential improvement when compared to the prior quarter, which was the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. MillerKnoll said that month-to-month trends aren't consistent, but the general trend over the past three quarters has been positive.



It remains confident of the improving macro-economic conditions. Additionally, companies continue to shift back to return-to-office practices.



The residential side of the business remains challenged, however, due to the weak housing market. Global retail sales were down 26% on a reported basis to $199 million, and down 13.6% organically.



"While the specter of economic recession in North America appears to be fading, the housing market remains under pressure," said Andi Owen, CEO.



"Additionally, we are facing difficult macroeconomic conditions in both China and Europe," she added.



Raised Full Year EPS Guidance



The trend is MillerKnoll's friend. It raised full year earnings guidance to a range of $1.85 to $2.15. That was above the Zacks Consensus.



Not surprisingly, the Zacks Consensus has jumped to $2.07 from $1.80 in the last 30 days. That is earnings growth of 11.9% as the company made $1.85 in fiscal 2023. It is also on the higher end of the new guidance.



Shares Turn Around



Shares of MillerKnoll have been on quite the ride the last 5 years as they got hit in the pandemic due to work-from-home, rallied on the reopening, and then sold off into 2023.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

But over the last 6 months, share are up 31.3%.



Shares are still cheap, however, on a P/E basis, trading at just 11.1x forward earnings.



Given the growth expected, it has a PEG ratio of just 0.9. A PEG under 1.0 usually indicates a company has both growth and value. That's a rare combination.



MillerKnoll generated $130.9 million in free cash flow in the quarter. It repaid $66 million of debt and also repurchased 1.7 million shares for $31.7 million.



It also pays a dividend, currently yielding 3.3%.



For investors looking for a company that is seeing brighter days ahead for its business, MillerKnoll should be on your short list.







Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.