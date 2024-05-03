Bull of the Day: Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

The market has been jumping around a lot here lately. Volatility finally reared its head after a long, careful slog upwards. It’s led some folks to feel like they are invincible investors. These large cap tech stocks that kept pushing up to highs finally showed some signs of mortality. It’s made for a challenging landscape.

One way to put the odds in your favor during a time like this is by buying stocks which have strong earnings trends. The easiest way to find these stocks is by leaning on stocks that have favorable Zacks Ranks. The stronger the rank, the stronger the earnings trend.

Today’s Bull of the Day is a stock with one of these incredible earnings trends. It’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Lightspeed POS ( LSPD ). Lightspeed Commerce Inc. engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally.

Over the course of the last week alone, analysts have upped the ante for the current year and next year. These earnings estimate revisions have cranked up our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from 10 cents to 15 cents. That means current year EPS growth is now slated to come in at 188%. Next year is now forecast to come in at 34.67%.

That’s not due to any financial engineering. It’s coming from some solid revenue growth. Current year revenue growth is forecast to come in at 23.67%, with next year’s number coming in at 23.46%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company has been delivering consistently around earnings time. The last time this stock missed earnings expectations was November 2020. Over the course of the last six quarters, the company has consistently delivered large earnings beats. Looking at the estimates for FY2022, FY2023 and FY2024, you can see the incremental steps higher. FY2025 is a bit of a different story. Expectations started very high and came down to Earth. Still, if the company can deliver these incremental increases, eventually, the growth will take over and the stock should perform well.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.