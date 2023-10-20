Bull of the Day: JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Company Overview

Newly ranked Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) stock JP Morgan Chase & Co., commonly known as JP Morgan ( JPM ), is one of the world’s largest and most influential institutions. The banking juggernaut operates as a multinational investment bank and financial services company, offering various services to individuals, businesses, and governments. JP Morgan provides services such as investment banking, asset management, commercial banking, private banking, securities trading, and treasury services. The company plays a significant role in global finance by facilitating capital raising, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and trading in several unique markets. Additionally, the company offers retail banking services, including mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans, serving millions of consumers worldwide. With iconic CEO Jamie Dimon at the helm, the company is best known for its expertise in navigating complex financial environments like the one we’re experiencing now.

Tough Times Never Last. But Strong Banks Do

This March, three mid-size US banks failed in less than a week. Outside of the pandemic crash of 2020, banks are on pace for their worst year since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008. The SPDR S&P Bank ETF ( KBE ) is down nearly 20%, while the SPDR Regional Banking ETF ( KRE ) is down a staggering 29% year-to-date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Deposits Are the Lifeblood of Banks

JP Morgan grew through acquisitions, both domestic and foreign. Most notably, the company acquired the failed First Republic Bank with generous assistance from the FDIC. Internationally, the company has grown through investments like the one in Brazil’s C6 Bank (JPM owns 46% now). All these acquisitions, combined with JPM’s reputation as a stable bank, have led to soaring deposits, while competitors like Bank of America ( BAC ), Goldman Sachs ( GS ), and Morgan Stanley ( MS ) experience deposit droughts. In fact, JPM added $85 billion in deposits year-over-year and is ranked #1 in deposit growth.



Image Source: JPMorgan Chase

Deposits are the lifeblood of banks because they enable lending, generate income, and maintain liquidity. The ongoing banking crisis is only helping JPM further.

Benefitting from the Most Popular Credit Card Franchise

Though a potential economic slowdown and high rates will hamper wholesale loan demand, demand for consumer loans (specifically credit cards) will likely remain strong in the near term. Analysts tracked by Zacks are taking note – six analysts have revised estimates higher, while only one has revised estimates lower.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strong Cash Position & Return on Equity

JPM has a solid balance sheet. Most of the company’s debt is long-term, and the company has ample money coming in to cover any obligations (even if the economy turns sour). JPM’s trailing return on equity (ROE) reflects its growth potential. The company’s trailing ROE of 17.97% compares favorably with the banking industry’s 12.56% ROE.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Despite a challenging banking landscape, with many banks facing significant declines, JP Morgan remains resilient. The company’s success is attributed to strategic acquisitions and substantial deposit growth, in contrast to competitors experiencing deposit shortages.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.