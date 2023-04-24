Bull Of The Day: Harrow Health (HROW)

Harrow Health (HROW) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it sports an F for Value and a D for Growth. This company is a lot like a “roll up” play in the healthcare space and that diversity could be helping it keep its stock price moving higher. Let’s explore more about this company in this Bull of The Day article.

Description

Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

For Harrow Health, I two beats of the Zacks Consensus Estimate that are sandwiched by a miss and a quarter that had no estimate. That is not that great to see, but by itself that is not enough to make the company a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Earnings Estimates Revisions

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher.

Over the last 60 days, earning estimates have moved around for HROW.

The full fiscal year 2023 has increased from $0.14 to $0.31 over the last 30 days.

Next fiscal year, has seen estimates spike higher to $1.51 from $0.82 over the same time period.

Those are significant moves higher in a time when so many are calling for recession.

Positive movement in earnings help move this stock to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation

The valuation for is not for the faint of heart. I see a forward PE 78x which is high no matter who you compare it to. The company showed almost no topline growth in the most recent quarter, but I do see that analysts are looking for 56% revenue growth this year and 31% next year. This name is certainly a good one to keep on your radar screen.

Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

