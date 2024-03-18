Bull of the Day: Griffon (GFF)

A little bit of a pause in the bull run last week left investors uneasy over the weekend. There is a way to find long-term solace in your investments. One way, is to find stocks that have the strongest earnings trends. While price momentum comes and goes, shifts on a dime, earnings trends tend to stay in place for much longer. The best way to find stocks with the most consistent earnings trends is by leaning on the Zacks Rank.

Today’s Bull of the Day is in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. It’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Griffon ( GFF ). Griffon is a diversified management and holding company. Griffon conducts business in three segments; Home & Building Product, Telephonics and Clopay Plastic Products.

The company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) in the Diversified Operations industry which ranks in the Top 21% of our Zacks Industry Rank. In addition to the favorable rank, the stock enjoys a Zacks Value Style Score of B, Growth of A and Momentum of C to help it round out with a VGM Composite Score of A.

The reason for the favorable bank stems from the last earnings report causing a host of earnings estimate increases. Last quarter’s EPS number came in 29 cents better than expectations, besting the number by 37%. It was the latest in a line of beats going back the last year. The company has beat by an average of 34 cents a quarter over the last year. Incredible to see.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This prompted analysts to up the ante on current year and next year estimates. The bullish moves have pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $4.62 to $4.80 while next year’s number is up from $5.56 to $5.97.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.