Bull Of The Day: Enfusion (ENFN)

Enfusion (ENFN) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it sports an F for Value and a C for Growth. This company makes software and analytical tools for the its clients in the financial sector. Let’s explore more about this company in this Bull of The Day article.

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. It also offers accounting/general ledger system, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion analytics system, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

For Enfusion, I one beat of the Zacks Consensus Estimate that is sandwiched by a miss and two earnings meets. That is not that great to see, but by itself that is not enough to make the company a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Earnings Estimates Revisions

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher.

Over the last 60 days, earning estimates have increased for ENFN.

The full fiscal year 2023 has increased from $0.18 to $0.19 over the last 30 days.

Next fiscal year, has seen estimates spike higher to $0.30 from $0.29 over the same time period.

Those are significant moves higher in a time when so many are calling for recession.

Valuation

The valuation for is not for the faint of heart. I see a forward PE 46x which is high no matter who you compare it to. The company showed good topline growth in the most recent quarter and analysts are looking for 24% revenue growth this year and 25% next year. This name is certainly a good one to keep on your radar screen.

