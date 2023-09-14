Bull Of The Day: Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies (DELL) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Buy) and it sports an A for Value and an C for Growth. This stock just reported a solid quarter and the stock is soaring as a result. Let’s explore more about this company in this Bull of The Day article.

Description

Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company's operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

For Dell Technologies, I see four straight beats of the Zacks Consensus Estimate over the last calendar year. That is great to see, but by itself that is not enough to make the company a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Earnings Estimates Revisions

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher.

Over the last 60 days, earnings estimates have increased for DELL.

The current quarter has moved from $1.37 to $1.47.

Next quarter has bumped higher to $1.78 from $1.75.

The full year numbers are more important… and they are moving higher.

This year has moved from $5.55 to $6.30

Next year is now at $6.83 up from $6.15

Valuation

The valuation is looking good here at 11x forward earnings. The topline contracted 13% in the most recent quarter and is expected to show a contraction of 16% for the full year, but the company should resume growth next year as estimates are calling for a 4.75% increase in sales. The book value is negative right now, and thanks to that the market is not giving the company a multiple of more than 1x for the price to sales. Margins are hovering in the 4.6% to 4.8% range, so a move higher in margins would have a big impact on the bottom line.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.