Bull of the Day: Deere & Co. (DE)

The Zacks Industrial Products sector is currently the top-ranked Zacks sector, telling us that companies within have seen their outlooks shift positively with rising earnings estimate revisions.

One company in the sector, Deere & Company DE, has been no exception to the positive shift in sentiment, presently sporting the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Illinois-based Deere is the world’s largest producer of agricultural equipment, manufacturing agricultural machinery since 1837 under its iconic John Deere brand and signature green and yellow color scheme Let’s take a closer look at the company.

Shareholder-Friendly Nature

Everybody loves dividends. After all, who doesn’t like payday?

For those seeking an income stream, DE shares have that covered; the company’s annual dividend presently yields 1.2%, a few ticks below the Zacks Industrial Products sector average.

However, Deere’s 13% five-year annualized dividend growth rate helps pick up the slack in a big way. As we can see in the chart below, the company has no problem with increasingly rewarding its shareholders.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Reasonable Valuation

The company’s shares aren’t rich in terms of valuation, with the current 12.9X forward earnings multiple sitting well below the 16.3X five-year median and Zacks sector average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Further, Deere’s forward price-to-sales ratio of 2.1X is nearly in line with the five-year median and again below the Zacks sector average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strong Quarterly Performance

DE has recently impressed with its quarterly results, exceeding earnings and revenue estimates in back-to-back quarters.

Just in its latest release, the agricultural equipment titan penciled in an 18.5% EPS surprise and reported sales roughly 1% ahead of expectations. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

Additionally, the top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Deere & Company DE would be an excellent stock for investors to keep on their watchlists, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.