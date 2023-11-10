Bull of the Day: Deckers Brands (DECK)

Deckers Brands DECK remains one of the hottest retailers in the world. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is hitting new 5-year highs as the all-important winter holiday season approaches.



Deckers Brands designs, manufactures and distributes footwear, apparel and accessories. It's most prominent brand is UGG, but it also owns Koolaburra, HOKA, Teva and Sanuk.



It's products are sold around the world in department and specialty stores as well as company-owned and operated retail stores. Deckers also operates an online store at deckers.com.



Another Beat in the Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter



On Oct 26, Deckers reported its fiscal second quarter results and beat by 54.7%. It reported earnings of $6.82 versus the Zacks Consensus of $4.41. That was a new second quarter earnings record.



It was the 8th earnings beat in a row. Deckers has an outstanding earnings surprise history, with just 1 miss in the last 5 years and it wasn't when the pandemic broke out in 2020, which tripped up many other retailers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Revenue rose 25% to a record $1.092 billion in the second quarter. Direct-to-consumer rose 38.8% to $331.7 million from $239.1 million. Wholesale sales rose 19.4% to $760.2 million from $636.5 million a year ago.



Domestic sales rose 21.1% to $748 million while international sales rose 33.3% to $343.9 million.



By brand, the flagship UGG, rose 28.1% to $610.5 million from $476.5 million. That's huge growth for the UGG brand, which is well established. But the company pulled forward its fall marketing campaign which usually starts in September, to July. It was successful in capturing more back-to-school sales.



HOKA sales rose 27.3% to $424 million.



Meanwhile, the two smaller brands, Teva and Sanuk, saw sales fall. Teva sales fell 28.4% to $21.5 million while Sanuk decreased 28.5% to $5.4 million.



Deckers also announced that it would divest the Sanuk brand which will allow it to focus on its bigger brands.



Gross margin rose to 53.4% from 48.2%.



Deckers Raised Full Year Guidance



Deckers is optimistic about the holiday season and the full fiscal year as its two flagship brands, UGG and HOKA, continue to perform well.



It raised its full year earnings guidance to a range of $22.90 to $23.25, which was above the Zacks Consensus. As a result, analysts have been revising estimates higher since the report.



9 estimates were raised for fiscal 2024 in the last 30 days, pushing the Zacks Consensus up to $23.29 from $22.40, which is earnings growth of 20.2% as the company made $19.37 in fiscal 2023.



Analysts are also bullish about fiscal 2025 with 8 estimates higher over the last 30 days. Earnings are expected to rise 12.8% in fiscal 2025 as well.



Shares at 5-Year Highs



Deckers shares sold off last year on worries about an inventory build and a possible recession. But this year, they have reversed course and are up 57.7% year-to-date to new 5-year highs.



They aren't cheap. Deckers trades with a forward P/E of 26.9 but you are buying a growth company as you can see in this beautiful price and consensus chart.

This is how you want the price and consensus chart to look, with that consistent year-over-year earnings growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Deckers is shareholder friendly with a big share repurchase plan. In the second fiscal quarter it repurchased stock for a total of $185.5 million. As of Sep 30, 2023, it had approximately $1.146 billion remaining on its authorization.



Deckers also has a great balance sheet with $823.1 million in cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2023, and no outstanding borrowings.



For investors looking for a top retail brand that is executing at a high level, Deckers Brands should be on your short list.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.