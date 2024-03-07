Bull Of The Day: Criteo (CRTO)

Criteo (CRTO) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that has a B for Value and A for Growth. This software company specializes in performance display advertising. When the economy is bad, marketing budgets are the first thing to get cut but the stock market is close to all time highs and recession worries are likely overdone. Let’s explore more about this company in this Bull of The Day article.

Description

Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France..

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

For Criteo, I see three beats of the Zacks Consensus Estimate over the last year. The average positive earnings surprise over the last year works out to be a positive 29.2%.

Earnings Estimates Revisions

Earnings estimates revisions is what the Zacks Rank is all about.

Following the most recent quarter estimates have trended higher.

The consensus estimate for the current quarter has increased from 43 cents to 61 cents.

Next quarter has seen the consensus move from 45cents to 61 cents.

The full fiscal year 2024 estimate has moved from $2.83 to $3.29

Next year has moved from $2.92 to $3.36.

Valuation

The forward PE multiple for CRTO is 9.4x which is well below the average market multiple of about 18x. The price to book stands at 1.9x, which means the value oriented will be very interested in this stock as they tend to place more emphasis on that metric. The price to sales multiple comes out at just a little below 1x.

