Bull of the Day: CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Following its impressive fiscal second-quarter report in late October investors may want to take notice of CommVault Systems ( CVLT ) stock which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and lands the Bull of the Day.

CommVault Provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection and has been taking advantage of a strengthening business environment as the Zacks Computer-Software Industry is currently in the top 26% of over 250 Zacks industries.

Strong Momentum

In addition to its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CommVault’s stock has an “A” Zacks Style Scores grade for Momentum after beating Q2 top and bottom line expectations on Friday, October 31.

CommVault’s Q2 earnings of $0.70 per share beat the Zacks Consensus of $0.65 a share by 7%. More impressive, Q2 earnings soared 23% year over year with sales of $201 million topping estimates by 3% and rising 7% from the prior-year quarter.

CommVault is building a desirable customer base as recurring revenue of $158.2 million represented 84% of total revenue during the quarter and popped 12% YoY with CEO Sanjay Mirchandani stating the company's comprehensive data protection portfolio has never been more important in today’s increasingly difficult world.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stellar Growth

CommVault’s stock also sports an “A” Zacks Style Scores grade for Growth with earnings now forecasted to jump 13% in its current fiscal 2024 and climb another 8% in FY25 to $3.12 per share.

Even better, FY25 EPS projections would represent a very stellar 280% increase over the last five years with CommVault’s earnings at $0.82 per share in 2021. Plus, total sales are projected to be up 4% in FY24 and rise another 5% in FY25 to $861.27 million.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

CommVault is turning into a very appealing growth stock and considering the lofty premium many software companies can command in this regard, CVLT trades reasonably at a 23.3X forward earnings multiple. More reassuring, earnings estimates have begun to rise following the company’s strong Q2 results making now an ideal time to buy CommVault’s stock.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.