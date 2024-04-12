Bull of the Day: Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

Comfort Systems USA FIX, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), offers comprehensive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services. Drilling a bit deeper, the company's offerings also include chillers, cooling towers, and other critical components in data centers.

The stock boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with the revisions trend for its current fiscal year considerably bullish, up 40% over the last year and suggesting 30% year-over-year growth.



In addition to favorable earnings estimate revisions, the stock resides in the Zacks Building Products – Air Conditioner & Heating industry, currently ranked in the top 5% of all Zacks industries. Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.

Comfort Systems USA

Robust quarterly results have regularly fueled shares over the last year, gaining 140% and widely outperforming the S&P 500. Regarding its latest release, FIX posted an 18% beat relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate and continued its streak of recent beats.



And Comfort Systems remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, underpinned by 27% year-over-year backlog growth in FY23. Current consensus expectations allude to 30% earnings growth in FY24 and an additional 13% in FY25, with the stock carrying a Style Score of ‘A’ for Growth.

Investors can also reap a passive income stream from FIX shares, currently yielding a modest 0.3% annually. While the current yield is a tad underwhelming, the company’s 22% five-year annualized dividend growth rate helps bridge the gap in a big way.



Concerning the valuation picture, shares presently trade at a 25.7X forward 12-month earnings multiple, above the five-year median by a fair margin but reflective of investors’ positive growth expectations. The stock carries a Style Score of ‘C’ for Value.

Keep an eye out for the company’s upcoming release expected on April 24th, as consensus expectations suggest 50% earnings growth.

Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Comfort Systems USA FIX would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

