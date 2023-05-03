Bull of the Day: Chipotle (CMG)

Today’s Bull of the Day is a stock that used to be one of the best long-term performers who had a fall from grace. But recently, there has been a resurrection. Increased earnings and revenue growth has led to a return near the top. Is now the time to load back up on this early Fast Casual Restaurant pioneer?

The Bull of the Day is Chipotle (CMG). The fast-casual dining industry has been experiencing robust growth in recent years, driven by consumers' desire for healthier and more customizable meal options. Chipotle is well-positioned within this industry, offering a unique menu that caters to various dietary preferences and health-conscious customers. This competitive advantage sets Chipotle apart from its rivals and provides a solid foundation for future growth.

The stock is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank is the recent upside earnings estimate revisions coming from analysts following a big earnings beat. Last quarter’s EPS number came in $1.61 or 18.1% better than expectations. That prompted no fewer than 11 analysts to up the ante on their current year EPS estimates. That has also resulted in 9 analysts doing the same for next year. The bullish moves have pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $41.38 to $43.38 while next year’s number is up from $50.30 to $52.14.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Chipotle has ambitious expansion plans, aiming to open new locations and increase its market presence. The company has also been testing new menu items and exploring innovative initiatives, such as its recent venture into the world of virtual kitchens. These efforts are expected to drive further growth and enhance the company's profitability in the long run.

