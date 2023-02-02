It’s beginning to feel like the bulls are taking control. That can lull traders and investors into a false sense of security. It is important to remember that at the end of the day, the most important thing is earnings. Stocks with the strongest earnings trends are the ones that have the best chance at giving longstanding returns. One way to uncover these stocks is by looking at stocks in the good graces of our Zacks Rank.

One such stock is today’s Bull of the Day, Century Casinos CNTY. The company is involved in the development and management of casinos and gaming establishments, offering various games such as slot machines, table games, and racing. Century Casinos operates in several countries, including the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company's main revenue streams come from gaming operations, food and beverage sales, and hotel and resort operations.



The stock is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The reason for the favorable rank is analysts have increased their earnings estimates for next year. Over the last sixty days, the upside earnings revision have pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimate from 80 cents to $1.01. For the next year, that means that earnings growth is slated to come in at 144%. That is a big bounce-back year for a stock that saw its earnings shrink 37% this year.

Translated to the revenue side, that’s 11% revenue growth for this year and 31% growth for next year.

