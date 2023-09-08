Technical pressures in the market have brought out the sellers. The narrative of higher for longer has the market worried. A second wave of inflation has investors worried. It’s partially to blame for the recent selling. I welcome opportunities like this because it puts great stocks on sale. One way to find these stocks is by leaning on the time-tested strength of our Zacks Rank. Stocks in the good graces of our Zacks Rank have the best earnings trends.

One such stock is today’s Bull of the Day Camtek ( CAMT ). Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

The stock is in the Electronics – Measuring Instruments industry which ranks in the Top 11% of our Zacks Industry Rank. The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The reason for the favorable rank is that over the last sixty days, five analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year and next year. The bullish sentiment has pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $1.70 to $1.86 while next year’s number is up from $1.90 to $2.24.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A quick look at the Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise Chart reveals just how bullish analysts have been. Several earnings beats in a row have created a ton of momentum. You can also see the year-over-year jump in growth numbers after earnings dipped into the start of this year. Since then, estimates have gone in a singular direction…up.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.