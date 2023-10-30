Bull of the Day: Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW)

There is a silver lining to the market right now. With the broad market averages under so much pressure, there are a lot of stocks on sale. There are dozens of stocks that are off 20% in the last few months which are still making a ton of money. One way to find companies that are still making money is by leaning on the power of the Zacks Rank.

Today’s Bull of the Day is one such stock. It’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Build-A=Bear Workshop ( BBW ). Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

The reason for the favorable rank is that analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current quarter, next quarter and next year. The bullish moves have pushed up the Current Year Zacks Consensus Estimate from $3.46 to $3.60. That now represents 16.88% EPS growth year-over-year. Next year’s number is forecast to swell another 9.26% to $3.94.

That puts the current forward PE down at 6.78x earnings. Compare that to an industry average of 11.4x or the S&P 500’s 18.3x. A PE that low typically doesn’t come with a stock that has growth forecasts as good as Build-A-Bear. The stock is also trading at a 0.74 multiple of sales, making this a value play for sure.



Last quarter’s 39% earnings beat got the company back on track after a miss earlier in the year. Still, estimates have continued to tick to the upside while the stock is off considerably from highs near $30. We saw a similar pattern into the Fall of last year with the stock coming down from over $20 to $13 while EPS stayed elevated. I’m looking for that gap between earnings and the stock price to close into the end of the year.

