Bull of the Day: BJ's Wholesale (BJ)

As awesome as January was, is as nasty as February is shaping up to be. There is a new swath of negativity hitting stocks following some hotter-than-expected inflation data. How can investors be confident in their investments during a tumultuous period like this?

One way is by investing in stocks that are in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. These stocks have the strongest underlying earnings trends in the market. One such stock is today’s Bull of the Day, BJ’s Wholesale Club BJ.

BJ's Wholesale Club is a membership-based warehouse club that offers a wide range of products at wholesale prices. The company operates over 220 clubs across the United States, primarily on the East Coast.

At BJ's Wholesale Club, members can find groceries, electronics, furniture, home goods, appliances, and many other items. The company also offers services such as travel, optical, and tire and automotive services.

The company's business model is based on offering bulk purchases at discounted prices to its members. BJ's Wholesale Club negotiates directly with manufacturers to get the best deals on products, and then passes those savings on to its members. Members pay an annual membership fee to access these deals.



BJ’s is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) because over the last sixty days, two analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year and next year. The bullish moves have increased our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $3.76 to $3.79 while next year’s number is up from $3.79 to $3.84.

