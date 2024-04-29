Bull of the Day: Badger Meter (BMI)

Badger Meter BMI, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a global provider of industry-leading water solutions that include flow measurement, quality, and other system parameters. Its offerings provide customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of water.

Analysts have raised their earnings expectations across the board.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition to favorable earnings estimate revisions, the stock resides in the Zacks Instruments – Control industry, currently ranked in the top 37% of all Zacks industries. Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.

Badger Meter

Badger Meter shares have displayed a nice level of relative strength over the last three months, gaining 26% compared to the S&P 500’s 3% gain. Shares popped post-earnings following its latest release, with investors pleased with the results.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Concerning the above-mentioned release, BMI exceeded the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by nearly 17% and posted sales 7% ahead of the consensus, reflecting growth rates of 50% and 24%, respectively. The company’s sales growth has remained considerably strong over the last several years, as we can see below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Income-focused investors could also be interested, with BMI shares currently yielding 0.6% annually. And the company has consistently increasingly rewarded its shareholders, boasting a 12% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Consensus expectations for its current fiscal year suggest 24% higher earnings on 14% higher sales, with FY25 expectations alluding to an additional 10% pop in earnings paired with a 4% sales climb.

Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Badger Meter BMI would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.