Bull of the Day: Arhaus (ARHS)

Arhaus Inc. ARHS recently guided above its own forecast for 2022 as the consumer continues to invest in their homes. This Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buy is cheap, with a forward P/E of just 13.9.



Arhaus is retailer of premium home furnishings. It has more than 81 showroom and design centers across the United States as well as ecommerce capabilities. Arhaus also offers complimentary in-home design services.



Arhaus Raises Full Year 2022 Revenue and Comparable Sales Guidance



On Jan 9, 2023, Arhaus announced an update to its outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.



It now expects record net revenue for 2022 of $1.223 to $1.228 billion up from it's prior outlook of $1.173 to $1.193 billion.



Comparable growth is also expected to be stronger for the full year at 51% to 51.4%, up from the prior guidance of 43% to 48%.



"Demand comparable growth for the fourth quarter accelerated from the mid-single-digit range through early November to approximately 10% for the quarter overall and was approximately 13.5% for the full year," said John Reed, CEO.



Analysts Raise Full Year Estimates



The analysts got bullish this week after the increase in guidance.



2 estimates were raised for 2022, pushing the Zacks Consensus Estimate to $0.85 from $0.84. That's earnings growth of 23.2% as the company made $0.69 in 2021.



One estimate was also raised in the last week for 2023, pushing that up to $0.86 from $0.85. That's earnings growth of just 1.2% but the economy is supposed to be slowing, including housing, in 2023.



Shares Hit New 52-Week High in 2023



Arhaus went public in the fourth quarter of 2021. Shares plunged in 2022 but they have come storming back in recent weeks.



Over the last month, the stock is up 27.7% and is now hitting a 52-week high.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It's still cheap, with a PEG ratio of just 0.97. A PEG ratio under 1.0 indicates a company has both growth and value, a rare combination.



Will the consumer keep spending on home furnishings?



If you believe the answer is "yes" then Arhaus is a value stock that should be on your short list.

