The Zacks Rank helps investors uncover stocks with strong earnings trends. Just a quick peek at the Zacks Rank tells the earnings story. Stocks which are Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stocks have stronger earnings trends than most stocks in the market. This tool helped me uncover today’s Bull of the Day, ADT ADT.

ADT is a well-known and trusted provider of security and home automation services. The company has a long history, dating back to 1874, of protecting homes and businesses from burglaries, fires, and other emergencies.

In recent years, ADT has continued to innovate and expand its offerings. In addition to traditional security services such as burglar alarms and fire alarms, the company now offers a range of home automation products such as smart thermostats, smart locks, and smart lighting systems. These products allow customers to control their homes remotely and monitor their energy usage.

ADT's services are available through a network of authorized dealers and installation professionals who work with customers to design custom security solutions. The company also has a 24/7 monitoring center that responds to emergencies and alerts customers when there is a problem.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

One of the key factors driving ADT's success is its strong brand recognition and customer loyalty. The company has a long history of providing reliable security services and has a reputation for excellent customer service. This has allowed ADT to attract and retain a large customer base, which has helped to drive growth and profitability.

Looking ahead, ADT is well-positioned to continue growing and expanding its business. The demand for home security and home automation products is expected to increase in the coming years, and ADT is well-positioned to meet this demand with its wide range of products and services.

The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank is that analysts have recently increased their earnings estimates for the current year and next year. The bullish moves have taken our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from 17 cents to 51 cents while next year’s number is up from 27 cents to 78 cents.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ADT Inc. (ADT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.