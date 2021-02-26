Bull of the Day: Winnebago (WGO)

There was certainly a knee-jerk reaction post-COVID that sent money away from airlines and hotels, towards more isolated recreational activities. There was a huge boom for companies selling things like RVs, boats and cars. This trend has continued on in the last several months. Investors are now beginning to see this could be one of the best areas of the market to invest in over the intermediate term.

One of these stocks is today’s Bull of the Day, Winnebago Industries (WGO). Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Winnebago Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is in the Building Products – Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry which ranks in the Top 1% of our Zacks Industry Rank. In addition to the Zacks Rank, the stock enjoys a Value Style Score of C, Growth Style Score of A, Momentum Style Score of B and a VGM Composite Score of A.

The main reason for the favorable rank is the series of earnings estimate revisions coming from analysts. Over the last sixty days, two analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year and next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has pushed up from $4.57 to $5.94 for the current year while next year’s number is up from $4.95 to $6.22. That current year EPS represents growth of 130.23% for the current year on sales growth of 36.63%. Next year, earnings growth is slated to slow to 4.74% while sales are expected to come in up 3.13%.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>







Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.