It is earnings season. That means it is time for the cream to rise to the top and…whatever isn’t cream to fall to the bottom. If it were only that easy, we would all be millionaires with 812 Superfast Ferraris in our garages and the new 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost, custom made, on the way. But, the fact of the matter is, it is way harder than that to make money in the market. As such, we have to let our boyish dreams subside as we ardently investigate the next potential game-changing investment one at a time.

One way to find the next big winner is to find stock which have the strongest earnings trends. The thinking here is easy. Stocks with the strongest earnings trends tend to go up more than stocks which have weak trends. Companies that make more money over long run give better returns to investors.

The Zacks Rank helps uncover stocks with the strongest earnings trends. While not a perfect science, it does offer us a bit of an edge. One such stock is today’s Bull of the Day, Werner (WERN). Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Werner Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Werner Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Werner has the rare distinction of being a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that also has a VGM Composite Score of A. Add to that, the Transportation – Truck industry is in the Top 2% of our Zacks Industry Rank. The reason for the favorable rank is the series of positive earnings revisions coming from analysts. Over the last 30 days, five analysts have increased their earnings expectations for the current year and next year. That has pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimate from $1.95 to $2.42 for the current year and from $2.35 to $2.87 for next year.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.