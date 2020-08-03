Bull of the Day: Turning Point Brands (TPB)

I get it. You are a genius, part of the DDTG crew and all stonks go up. Yes, I said stonks, not stocks. Your biggest dilemma is Huracan versus F8 Spider. The answer is F8 Spider because Lambos are for pretenders. For the rest of us, investing is hard. We are not sure which stocks actually will continue to go up and which are death traps which will turn our investments into money pits. If only there were some system we could use to put the odds in or favor.

Well, good news folks. Using the Zacks Rank can help you find stocks which have strong earnings trends, which often times leads to price appreciation. The TLDR of this is, companies which continue to make more money over the long run have a tendency to see their stocks rise the most.

Stocks which are Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) have the strongest earnings trends. This means that these stocks have extraordinary potential. One such stock is today’s Bull of the Day. I’m talking about Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Turning Point Brands (TPB). Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products.

Turning Point Brands is in the Tobacco industry which ranks in the Top 28% of our Zacks Industry Rank. The reason for the positive Zacks Rank is the upside earnings revisions coming from analysts. Over the last thirty days, analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the stock. That bullish activity has increased our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $1.89 to $2.10 while next year’s number is up from $2.00 to $2.15.

Turning Point Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Turning Point Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Turning Point Brands, Inc. Quote

