This rally has been wonderful for those of us fortunate to hold four-letter tickers. The NASDAQ Composite surged 20% off the lows, helping to push up stocks throughout the tech sector. Some very famous tech stocks are up over 20% over this period of time. While that might feel great now, it’s important to know that you are investing in stocks that have what it takes for the long-haul. One of the easiest ways to uncover those stocks is by leaning on the time-tested performance of our Zacks Rank.

Stocks with the best Zacks Ranks, like today’s Bull of the Day TTM Technologies TTMI have great earnings trends which can help investors stay profitable over the long run. TTM Technologies engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock is currently ranks as a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The reason for the favorable ranking is the series of earnings estimate revisions coming from analysts. Over the last thirty days, three analysts have increased their estimates for this year and next year. The bullish move has sent up the current year Zacks Consensus Estimate from $1.27 to $1.61 while next year’s number is up from $1.45 to $1.70. The reflects earnings growth of 25.78% this year and 5.8% next year.

That’s coming on revenue growth of 13.66% this year and 5.75% next year. As for valuation, the stock is only trading 10.1x earnings. That is richer than a very low industry average of 4.8x but well below the market’s 18.6x.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.