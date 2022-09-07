Bull of the Day: Titan Machinery (TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. TITN is benefiting from the strong agriculture and construction equipment markets in the United States and Europe. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) posted record quarterly earnings in the second quarter.



Titan Machinery owns and operates full service agriculture and construction equipment dealer locations in North America and Europe. It's locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction and CNH Industrial Capital.



In the US, its network is located in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. In Europe, its stores are located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania and Ukraine.



Ukraine Business "Resilient"



On Aug 25, Titan Machinery reported its fiscal second quarter 2023 results and provided an update on what is happening in Europe, specifically with Ukraine.



"And, within our International segment, our business is proving to be resilient, particularly within our Ukraine market, where the farming industry has forged ahead with great resolve amid a very turbulent environment due to the ongoing conflict," said David Meyer, CEO.



Another Earnings Beat in Q2



Titan Machinery beat again when it reported its fiscal second quarter 2023 results on Aug 25. It reported $1.10 versus the Zacks Consensus of $0.71.



That's a beat of $0.39.



It was the 11th beat in a row. That's an impressive record during the pandemic.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

$1.10 was the highest quarterly earnings performance in the company's history.



Revenue jumped 31.5% to $496.5 million from $377.6 million last year. Equipment sales were $375.2 million while parts were $77.7 million. Both were up year-over-year.



Gross profit was $102.7 million from $75 million in Q2 of last year. The gross profit margin rose to 20.7% from 19.9% last year due to stronger equipment margins which were partially offset by revenue mix.



The Agriculture segment continued to perform well. Titan Machinery expects this momentum to continue through the balance of fiscal 2023.



The Construction segment is also experiencing strong equipment demand and strength in parts, service and rental. In Construction, revenue fell year-over-year after divesting stores in Montana and Wyoming, but same-store-sales were up 14.9% year-over-year.



Raised Fiscal 2023 Guidance



With the strong demand continuing, Titan Machinery raised full year earnings guidance to a range of $3.70 to $4.00 from prior guidance of $2.90 to $3.20.



That includes a $0.05 reduction due to the Ukraine War.



The analysts have raised estimates in the last month. 1 estimate has been raised in that time, pushing up the Fiscal 2023 Zacks Consensus Estimate to $3.52 from $3.19 30 days ago.



That's earnings growth of 18.1% as the company made $2.98 last year but it's also still below the company's new guidance.



1 estimate has also been revised higher for fiscal 2024 in the last month, pushing up the Zacks Consensus to $3.79. That's another 7.7% earnings growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares Are Cheap



Shares of Titan rallied during the initial years of the pandemic, but are down 10.6% year-to-date.



They are cheap, with a forward P/E of 8.6.



The company, a small cap with a market cap of $679 million, does not pay a dividend.



For investors looking for a play on agriculture and construction, Titan Machinery should be on their short list.



