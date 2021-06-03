Bull of the Day: The Andersons (ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) is experiencing the best agriculture market conditions since 2014. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is expected to grow revenue by the 22% in 2021.



The Andersons is a agriculture company headquartered in Ohio that conducts business in several segments including commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail.



Huge Beat in the First Quarter 2021



On May 4, The Andersons reported its first quarter results and crushed the Zacks Consensus by $0.52. Earnings were $0.46 compared to the Zacks Consensus of a loss of $0.06.



That's an incredible 866% beat.



The company said it was their best first quarter performance since 2014, which was the last time I wrote about it as a Bull of the Day.



Ethanol margins have improved "significantly" with ethanol prices reaching levels not seen in over 6 years.



Plant Nutrient, which is the fertilizer segment, had the best first quarter since 2008 with an 18% increase in tons sold and strong margins.



Even Rail got into the game, with its best results since the fourth quarter of 2018.

High scrap steel prices allowed The Andersons to scrap older railcars where it made economic sense and, with credit recoveries, led to the improvement in the Leasing business.



Analysts Are Bullish on 2021 and 2022



The Andersons is calling this agriculture market a "demand-driven" agriculture rally.



It sees the strong demand continuing through the peak planting season.



2 estimates have been raised in 2021 in the last 2 months, pushing the 2021 Zacks Consensus Estimate up to $1.58 from $1.31.



That is earnings growth of 1,655% as the company only made $0.09 last year.



2022 is also looking hot with another 18.4% earnings growth expected.



2 estimates were raised for 2022 in the last 60 days, pushing the 2022 Zacks Consensus Estimate up to $1.87 from $1.63 during that time.



Shares at 2-Year Highs



The agriculture companies are cyclical and this cycle is in the early innings.



Shares have been on the move higher, adding 30% year-to-date to 2-year highs.



But they still haven't broken out to new all-time highs.



As you can see in the 10-year chart, the last "peak" in the shares was in 2014, which was the "peak" of the business in that cycle.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Because the "E" of the P/E has been rising, the company trades with a forward P/E of just 20.2.

It's also shareholder friendly. It pays a dividend, currently yielding 2.2%.



While many agriculture businesses have strong earnings outlooks for 2021, they don't have the stellar Zacks Rank of Strong Buy as The Andersons.



Nutrien (NTR) and The Mosaic Company (MOS) are Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold) stocks, respectively.



For investors looking for agriculture exposure, The Andersons is one to keep on the short list.



Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana



If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%



You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.



Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.