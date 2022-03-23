The market has managed to dig itself out of a nasty hole recently. Call it oversold, a bear-market rally or a dead-cat bounce if you want to be negative about it. The fact of the matter is, the last several trading days have been great. Folks who are not in on the rally are the ones most likely to thumb their nose at it. There are some stocks that have been rocking since the start of the month and have strong earnings trends to back up the moves.

One such stock is today’s Bull of the Day, Target Hospitality TH. Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services - South, Hospitality & Facilities Services - Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Target Hospitality is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) in the Leisure and Recreation Services industry which ranks in the Top 45% of our Zacks Industry Rank. In addition to the favorable rank, TH enjoys a Zacks Value Style Score of C, Growth of A, and Momentum of A to help it round out with a VGM Composite Score of A. The reason for the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is that two analysts on Wall Street have increased their earnings estimates for the current year and next year. The bullish moves have increased our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from 6 cents to 9 cents while next year’s number is up from 9 cents to 11 cents.





