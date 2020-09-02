Bull of the Day: Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH)

Today’s Bull of the Day is a stock that is set to report earnings. I understand that could make me look like the Donkey of the Day for writing this up. The flipside of that is I could look like an omniscient oracle all things stock market. I am willing to take that risk. What exactly is a “Bull of the Day” the ask? Well, the Bull of the Day is a stock that is currently in the good graces of the Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank leans on earnings estimates coming from analysts all over Wall Street. When those analysts increase their earnings estimates, we assume they are doing it for good reason. The more analysts increasing those estimates, and the larger the margin is, the more bullish we can assume it is. That’s the secret sauce of the Zacks Rank.

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Quote

Today’s Bull of the Day is in the good graces of the Zacks Rank. It’s a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH). Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank is the series of positive earnings estimates coming from analysts. Over the last ninety days, two analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current quarter as well as the current year. The bullish sentiment has pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimate from 16 cents to 31 cents for the current quarter while the current year number is up from 63 cents to 91 cents. That 91-cent number would represent year-over-year growth of 93.62%. That’s on forecast revenue growth of 23.6%.

