Bull of the Day: Skyline Corp. (SKY)

The Zacks Construction Sector has tumbled year-to-date, declining more than 20% in value. However, over the last month, the sector has posted a solid 6.3% return vs. the S&P 500’s 1.4% return, signaling that buyers are finally stepping up.

The table below illustrates the sector’s performance vs. the S&P 500 over several timeframes.



One company residing in the sector that sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is Skyline Corp. SKY. Skyline is one of the largest homebuilders in North America that designs, produces, and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles.

Skyline operates 42 manufacturing facilities, giving the company the flexibility needed to construct various manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-model RVs, and modular buildings.

In addition to Skyline’s core home building business, the company operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, and Star Fleet Trucking, a transportation business.

Share Performance

The year-to-date performance of Skyline shares is undoubtedly disappointing, losing more than a fourth of their value and extensively underperforming the S&P 500.



However, take a look at the chart below. Over the last month, Skyline shares have soared more than 17%, absolutely crushing the S&P 500’s performance.



The relatively strong price action of Skyline shares as of late is undoubtedly a positive, signaling that bulls are finally starting to reappear and push bears back into hibernation.

Valuation

The company sports enticing valuation metrics, further displayed by its Style Score of a B for Value. Skyline’s 11.6X forward earnings multiple is nowhere near its median of 25.1X since its IPO in 2018 and is a fraction of 43.9X highs in 2020.

In addition, shares trade at a substantial 35% discount relative to the S&P 500.



Growth Estimates

Analysts have raised their earnings estimates substantially higher across several timeframes over the last 60 days, helping push the company into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The $1.58 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate for the upcoming quarter reflects a triple-digit 110% uptick in quarterly earnings year-over-year. Additionally, current fiscal year earnings are forecasted to grow by a sizable 18% year-over-year.

Top-line growth is just as solid – Skyline is forecasted to generate $2.5 billion in revenue for the current fiscal year, penciling in a rock-solid 12.5% increase in annual revenue year-over-year.

Quarterly Performance

SKY has repeatedly reported bottom-line results above expectations, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in nine straight quarters, all by at least double-digit percentages. Just in its latest quarter, the company recorded a stellar 52% bottom-line beat.

Quarterly revenue results have consistently been reported above expectations as well; over the company’s previous ten quarters, SKY has penciled in eight top-line beats.

The chart below illustrates the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Bottom Line

One of the best ways investors can find expected winners within the market is by utilizing the Zacks Rank – one of the most potent market tools out there that does all of the hard work.

A portfolio consisting of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks has beaten the market in 26 of the last 31 years with an average annual return of 25%.

Additionally, the top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Skyline Corp. SKY would be an excellent bet for investors looking to add a solid stock to their portfolios, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

