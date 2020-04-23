Bull of the Day: Shopify (SHOP)

SHOPAMZNEBAY His rationale for downgrading the shares was the company's exposure to cyclical shifts in consumer spending, higher exposure to apparel, his view that estimate cuts had not been steep enough yet and the stock's premium valuation, but "what we seemingly missed in this dynamic is how quickly COVID-19 may push new merchants to the Shopify Platform," Peterson said. Despite traffic data that supports benefits for Shopify and "suggests that our call was wrong," Peterson concluded that he is "not sure that this is the right time for shares to be at all time highs." He maintains a Market Perform rating on Shopify shares. On Friday, Shopify CTO Jean-Michel Lemieux shared on Twitter that Shopify's platform is handling Black Friday level traffic on a daily basis during coronavirus. He also noted optimism about traffic growth, and that "it won't be long before traffic has doubled or more." This is a clear positive signal for Shopify. We've noted our view that ecommerce platforms and web builders will be net-beneficiaries in the long-term as consumer and business trends will pull forward both during and after the pandemic and this data certainly supports that Shopify is exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on that trend.

