Bull of the Day: Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)
Today’s Bull of the Day is Sanderson Farms SAFM. The company resides in the consumer staples sector, a realm where companies generate consistent and reliable revenues due to their products’ persistent demand – in the face of good and bad times.
Headquartered in Mississippi, Sanderson Farms is a Fortune 1000 company engaged in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken and other prepared food items. The company maximizes stockholder value via being a highly successful producer and marketer of high-quality food products while providing superior service to the food industry.
Additionally, Sanderson Farms has strategic locations throughout the southeast, processing over 16 million chickens weekly.
Year-to-date, SAFM shares have provided investors with a stellar 12.5% return, easily outpacing the S&P 500 and undoubtedly becoming a bright spot in an otherwise dim market.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Previous Earnings
Sanderson Farms posted robust quarterly results in its latest release, beating EPS and revenue estimates extensively. Quarterly sales of $1.54 billion was more than enough to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, penciling in a 7.6% beat on the top-line.
In addition, the company reported quarterly EPS of $14.39, beating Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.81 per share by a massive triple-digit 111%.
Valuation & Growth Forecasts
SAFM boasts an enticingly low 0.7X forward price-to-sales ratio, well below 2017 highs of 1.2X and nicely underneath its five-year median of 0.8X. Additionally, the current value represents a steep 79% discount relative to the S&P 500’s forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.7X.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
SAFM has a Style Score of an A for Value, making it look that much more enticing.
For the upcoming quarter, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate resides at $12.42, reflecting a massive 68% growth in the bottom-line from the year-ago quarter. Looking ahead, for FY22, the $48.02 per share estimate displays a notable triple-digit 140% increase in earnings year-over-year.
Revenue estimates display top-line strength as well. SAFM is forecasted to rake in $1.7 billion in revenue for the upcoming quarter, a considerable 26% increase in revenue compared to the year-ago quarter. Additionally, the FY22 revenue estimate of $6.3 billion represents a substantial 30% expansion in the top-line year-over-year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Dividends
For investors looking for an income stream, SAFM has that covered with its 0.84% annual dividend yield with a payout ratio sitting very sustainably at 5% of earnings. The company has increased its dividend twice over the last five years and has a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of a notable 11.8%.
Bottom Line
One of the best ways investors can find expected winners within the market is by utilizing the Zacks Rank – one of the most potent market tools out there. A portfolio consisting of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks has beaten the market in 26 of the last 31 years with an average annual return of 25%.
Additionally, the top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.
Sanderson Farms would be an excellent bet for investors looking to add a solid stock to their portfolios, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.
Click to get this free report
Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.