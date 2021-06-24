Bull of the Day: PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

The pandemic and the subsequent low interest rates brought about a banner year for the U.S. housing market. Though sales have slowed, prices have continued to climb in 2021 and homebuilders are poised to grow amid a nationwide housing shortage.

Pulte’s Pitch

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) is one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., with operations in over 40 major markets across 23 states. The company operates under multiple brands, including its namesake Pulte, as well Centex, Del Webb, John Wieland Home, and others.

PulteGroup builds homes in popular areas from California and Texas to the Midwest, Florida, and beyond. The list of major markets includes Austin, Dallas, San Diego, Chicago, Miami, and many others. PHM also reaches a diversified set of customers, which helps it grow and gain exposure to different buying trends.

The Atlanta-based company claims that 29% of its homes are sold to first-time buyers, while 45% come from “move up” clients and 26% from “active adults.” And PHM has exposure to various levels of the housing market, from the under $250K group to $500K and above. In 2019, 30% of its homes closed between $300K to $399K, with another 45% coming at $400K or higher.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Growth & Outlook

PulteGroup has posted sales growth for nearly a decade straight, including some impressive years of top-line expansion. The company’s revenue climbed 8% in 2020 and it surged 19% in the first quarter of 2021. The recent pop was driven by a 12% increase in the number of homes closed, alongside a 4% increase in average sales price that saw it hit $430K, which reflected “price increases realized across all buyer groups.”

More importantly, PHM ended the first quarter with a backlog of 18,966 homes valued at $8.8 billion, up 50%. Meanwhile, its adjusted earnings surged 60%. And its CEO Ryan Marshall nicely summarized the broader industry trends that provide solid tailwinds for PulteGroup and other homemakers, on top of “favorable demographics, low interest rates and improving consumer.”

“The need for almost 4 million additional homes as recently estimated by Freddie Mac to meet buyer demand, and expectations for an acceleration in economic growth as the pandemic continues to recede, keep us optimistic about future housing conditions and the opportunity to drive additional gains in our business results.”

The booming housing market pushed U.S. home sales to their highest levels since 2006 in 2020. And a tight market saw U.S. existing-home prices hit a record high in May. Like PulteGroup’s chief executive pointed out, there is a huge need for more homes, with one recent report stating the country was 5.5 million units below necessary levels.

With this positive backdrop in mind, Zacks estimates call for PHM’s fiscal 2021 revenue to soar 35% to reach $14.9 billion and mark its strongest top-line growth in roughly 20 years. The company is then expected to follow up this growth with another 9% sales expansion in 2022.

At the bottom-end, its adjusted earnings are expected to climb by 48% and 11%, respectively over this stretch. PulteGroup also boasts a long history of quarterly earnings beats and its consensus bottom-line estimates have surged since its last report, with its FY21 figure up 26% and FY22 30% higher.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Fundamentals

In a sign of strength, PulteGroup in December raised its quarterly dividend by 17%, with its current 1% yield roughly matching peers such as Lennar (LEN) and Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL). And PHM executives last quarter announced the firm increased its share repurchase authorization by $1 billion.

PHM shares have crushed their industry over the last five years, up 210% vs. 135%. This includes a 60% jump in the last 12 months, which once again helped it outpace the Home Builders space and the benchmark S&P 500 index’s 45%. The stock has pulled back since hitting records in May, closing regular hours Wednesday nearly 15% below its highs at $53.49 a share.

PulteGroup is currently trading under its 50-day moving average, but well above its 200-day. The stock also sits well below neutral RSI levels (50) at 40. Plus, PHM is trading at an 18% discount to its own year-long median and nearly 50% under its highs at 6.7X forward earnings, marking solid value compared to its industry’s 7.9X average. All of this provides PulteGroup stock plenty of possible runway.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

PulteGroup’s positive earnings revisions help it land a Ranks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. On top of that, seven of the 11 brokerage recommendations Zacks has for PHM come in at “Strong Buys,” with one more “Buy” and none below a “Hold.”

In the end, millennials continue to reach their prime homebuying years and a shortage of homes could help PulteGroup and other homebuilders continue to grow. And let’s remember that mortgage rates are still extremely low despite climbing off their early 2021 bottoms. Plus, PHM’s Building Products-Home Builders industry sits in the top 8% of our over 250 Zacks industries.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.