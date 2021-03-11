Bull of the Day: Primoris (PRIM)

When the market is rallying, up near all-time highs, investors can start to feel invincible. The rising tide lifts all ships in the harbor. Money rushing into the broad market helps most stocks out there. But what happens when the tide comes in? It is the stocks with the strongest earnings which will likely continue to be the most profitable ones to hold. One way to uncover these stocks is by leaning on the tried and true power of the Zacks Rank.

Today’s Bull of the Day is a stock that is in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. It’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Primoris Services (PRIM). Primoris is a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Not only is Primoris Services a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), but it also enjoys a Value Style Score of A, Growth of A, Momentum of C, to give it a VGM Composite Score of A.

Over the course of the last sixty days, two analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year. The bullish sentiment has increased our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $2.04 to $2.46 while next year’s number is up from $2.64 to $2.90.

This bullish earnings trend has helped push the stock much higher. The stock was trading down at $18 at the end of October 2020. That was the last time the stock traded below its 50-day moving average. From there, the stock has more doubled, hitting north of $39 during the trading day on March 10th.

