Bull Of The Day: Pilgrim's Pride (PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is a timely name some recent headlines. There are some stories of food processing plants catching fire / being taken off line that those ideas follow up from a comment President Biden made about food shortages. Investors would be wise to look to the food space to park some capital in the near term. Let’s explore more about this stock in this Bull Of The Day article.

Description

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation sells its products to the foodservice market principally consists of chain restaurants, food processors, broad-line distributors, and other institutions; and retail market, which comprise primarily grocery store chains, wholesale clubs, and other retail distributors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Greeley, Colorado.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

For PPC, I see three of the last four quarter were beats of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The beats have been of good size over course of the last year. The average positive earnings surprise works out to be 24% and that includes a -2% negative surprise.

Earnings Estimates Revisions

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher. For PPC, I see annual estimates moving higher.

Over the last 60 days, I see a few increases.

The full fiscal year 2022 has moved from $2.65 to $2.78.

Next year has also seen a nice increase from $2.80 to $2.88.

Positive movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation

I see a great valuation for PPC. The forward PE is 9.8x and that is very low considering the 29% topline growth the company posted in the most recent quarter. The price to book of 2.6x is below the 3x level that keeps value investors interested. The price to sales comes in at 0.45x, and I normally like to see that number above 1x as it tells me that market places value on each dollar of sales.

Chart

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.