Bull of the Day: Phillips 66 (PSX)

It doesn’t take a season market professional to realize that oil companies are making a couple bucks. As the economy re-opened, refining capacity simply wasn’t enough to keep up with all the fresh demand. That led to prices moving one way, up. It also led to analysts all over Wall Street pushing up their earnings estimates.

Stocks in this industry have gone absolutely hyperbolic. But recently, it looks like several of these have come back down to Earth. However, with earnings still moving in a positive direction, buying on this pullback could become a viable option.

Today’s Bull of the Day is in this industry. I’m talking about Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Phillips 66 PSX. Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Oil and Gas – Refining and Marketing industry is in the Top 4% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Over the course of the last thirty days, four analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year while six have done so for next year. The bullish moves have popped up our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $7.41 to $12.19 while moving next year’s number from $8.04 to $9.67.

That drop in earnings next year reflects the market’s expectations for oil prices. That tells me that analysts are expecting oil prices to come down. If you look on the revenue side, the drop in earnings seems a bit more extreme than the drop in sales. Sales are forecast to drop 4.78% next year while earnings are set to drop 20.67%. I would like to point out though, that 60 days ago, analysts were only expecting to see $7.57 in profits, with next year at $8.04. The contraction for next year can be attributed to a banner year this year more than anything negative happening next year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.