Bull Of The Day: Ooma (OOMA)

Cloud-driven technology has been given a massive tailwind from the global stay-at-home initiate. Ooma (OOMA) is the #1 internet phone company, and its cloud positioning makes it one such beneficiary of the COVID-driven tech boost. Analysts have been driving OOMA EPS estimates higher and higher and propelling this stock into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Ooma's cloud-based communication products are becoming increasingly essential for businesses to operate remotely amid this global pandemic. The company has a robust long-term tailwind, and it appears this stock is on the verge of breaking out of the mid-to-low teen range its been stuck in for the past 2 years.

The Business

There is no better way to describe a business than from the horse's mouth. According to the company website, "Omni is a cloud-based commercial phone service designed to bring premium enterprise-quality landline phone technologies to businesses (of all size). With just a high-speed Internet connection, businesses can tap into intelligent cloud-based phone features such as a virtual receptionist for custom call answering and routing, ring groups, extension dialing, call park, and a mobile app for taking business calls on the go."

Most of its revenue is being derived from its home subscription services segment, but the future growth of this enterprise is in its business segment. Ooma is growing its top at a healthy double-digit percentage pace, while its bottom line is itching to flip positive. Analysts are estimating profitability for fiscal 2020 and beyond.

There is an enormous growth opportunity in this niche cloud-based segment, and Ooma is only on the ground floor of its potential. According to the company's most recent earnings presentation, the global cloud PBX market (in which Ooma controls) is expected to grow into an $18.2 billion space with a compounded annual growth rate of 15.5% over the next 7 years.

Ooma is partnering with Sprint/T-Mobile (TMUS) to release its new business phone service that targets small to medium-sized businesses. This vastly expands the business's addressable market, and partnering with this leading wireless duo will give Ooma much more exposure to potential customers.

Performance & Opportunity

Ooma shares have performed admirably throughout 2020 but are yet to break out of its mid-teen range. Still, this stock has sizably outperformed the broader market year-to-date. These shares appear to beat to their own drum, not tracking as much with the S&P 500 as it is with its own news and earning results. With a beta of less than 0.7, this is the kind of cloud-based stock that I want in my portfolio amid this enormous economic uncertainty.

OOMA is only trading at 1.8 times forward sales, which is exceptionally low for a niche cloud leader. The stock is still a small-cap and is under the radar of many investors and analysts. This lack of coverage leads me to believe that this stock's potential is not fully priced.

4 out of 5 analysts call this stock a buy today with an average price target of $18.25 per share, representing a 32% upside from where it is trading today. This is a great chance to get in on the ground floor of a growing cloud niche before the market realizes its potential.

