Bull of the Day: Molson Coors (TAP)

The initial knee-jerk reaction to COVID was to sell everything. It didn’t really matter what industry a stock was in, it sold off. When the market collectively came to its senses, anyone buying the lows obviously looked like a genius. Now that markets are sitting precariously near key technical levels, it is going to get a bit tougher. The easy money has already been made. Investors are going to have to step up their game and find stocks which can make it in the long run.

One way of insuring you are doing that, is by buying stocks which have strong earnings trends. With strong earnings growth, stocks have solid foundations to build on. One way to find these types of stocks is to lean on the power of the Zacks Rank. Stocks with strong Zacks Ranks have seen recent upside earnings estimate revisions coming from analysts.

Today’s Bull of the Day is Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Molson Coors (TAP). Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Price and Consensus

Molson Coors Beverage Company price-consensus-chart | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote

The Beverages – Alcohol industry is in the Top 36% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Over the last sixty days, six analysts have increased earnings estimates for the current year, while seven have done so for next year. The bullish impact on the Zacks Consensus Estimate has pushed up the current year number from $2.73 to $3.69 while next year’s number is up from $3.36 to $3.72.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.