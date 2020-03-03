Bull of the Day: Microsoft (MSFT)

MSFTAAPLTQQQ Top Stock Picks Mind Over Money Does coronavirus negatively impact the supply chain, cause massive demand uncertainty in the near-term around consumers/enterprises, and ultimately add a major risk profile to valuations and tech stock multiples that has just been rapidly factored into the market over the last week? The answer is a clear YES. However, does coronavirus massively disrupt/erase the long-term transformational bullish trends of cloud computing, 5G, EV, streaming, and cyber security for the next few years? The answer in our opinion is a resounding NO. Tech Investing 101: Know, Buy, Hold Disruptive Growth TSLAAMZNGOOGL

