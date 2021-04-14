Bull Of The Day: Lithium Americas Corp (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp (LAC) is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and it is the Bull of the Day today. This is a name that I have pointed to as being a benefactor of the surge in demand for electric vehicles. At the start of the year I told subscribers of Zacks that I believed that 2021 would be the year of the EV, and so far so good on that call. We have TSLA staying in the headlines and posting great delivery numbers. Those of you that recognize my name know that I have been a long time bull on TSLA and I believe the stock continues to move higher.

LAC is in the EV space as a supplier for the batteries in the cars and other devices.

Description

Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Earnings History

I see a good earnings history, not a great one, a good one. The company has posted 3 beats in the last four quarters. The lone miss was 3 quarters ago and it was a big one so it skews the average.

Earnings Estimate Revisions

I see estimates moving higher across the board.

This quarter has moved from a loss of 12 cent to a loss of 10 cents.

Next quarter saw a move of the exact same amount.

This year is looking at a loss of 31 cents and that is better than the previous reading of a loss of 38 cents.

Next year the analysts have a loss of 4 cents and that is down from a loss of 7 cents.

Just looking at the numbers you have the sense that the company might be able to turn the corner and post a profitable quarter soon.

Valuation

No earnings means no forward PE, so we have to lean on the price to book. I see a 9.3x book multiple which is high, but the idea here is that the demand for lithium is increasing. The demand for automakers alone is driving this stock higher.

Chart

Zacks Investment Research

