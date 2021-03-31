Bull Of The Day: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Lennar Corporation (LEN) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it is the Bull of the Day today. Let’s take a look at why this stock made it the highest Zacks Rank and if it is a stock that you should be adding to your portfolio.

Description

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. It primarily sells single-family attached and detached homes in communities targeted to first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. The company also offers residential mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others. In addition, it involves in the fund investment activity; and originates and sells into securitizations commercial mortgage loans. Further, the company develops, constructs, and manages multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Moving South?

I have heard a lot of crazy stories from the real estate market lately. Just the other day there was the home in Washington DC that had 76 all cash offers (88 total) and sold for 70% above the asking price. That was more of a case of supply and demand.

There is also the idea of 1000 people a day moving to Florida. That means there are lot of people that will want to have a new home of their own and LEN is one of the many that stand to benefit from that trend.

It doesn’t hurt that LEN is based in Miami FL!

Earnings History

I see a great earnings history with the company beating the Zacks Consensus in each of the last four quarters.

Over that time period I see the average positive earnings surprise coming in at a robust 24%. That is really good considering the pandemic has really put a kink in the supply chain for builders.

Estimate Revisions

This is the real reason the stock is now a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Estimates are moving higher.

This quarter, next quarter, this year and next year are all moving in the right direction.

This year has moved from $9.04 to $10.98 and that is something else!

Next fiscal year has seen an increase from $10.38 to $10.99 which is just what an investor wants to see.

Valuation

What a great valuation on LEN. I see only 9x forward earnings and that comes after positing 18% topline growth in the most recent quarter. I see a 1.6x price to book multiple and 1.3x price to sales multiple. Margins are looking good and that means this stock is one that you should be looking at for your portfolio.

Chart

Lennar Corporation Price and Consensus

Lennar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lennar Corporation Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.