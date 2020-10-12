Bull of the Day: Kroger (KR)

The new stay home economy has brought tough times for several industries. At the same time, it has created opportunity for profits. All those dollars folks used to spend on going out to restaurants and going on trips has transitioned. By paying attention to stocks which have seen earnings estimates rise in the wake of this shift, investors can be better positioned to make money over the long term. Choosing stocks in the good graces of the Zacks Rank uncovers these stocks.

One such stock is today’s Bull of the Day, The Kroger Co (KR). The Kroger Co. operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

The Retail – Supermarkets industry is in the Top 11% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Kroger itself is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). In addition to that favorable ranks, KR enjoys a Zacks Value Style Score of A, Growth of C, and Momentum of B to help it round out with a VGM Composite Score of A.

The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank stems from a barrage of positive earnings estimates coming from analysts. Over the last thirty days, nine analysts have increased their estimates for the current year and next year. The bullish sentiment has increased the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $2.84 to $3.28, while next year’s number went from $2.57 to $2.69. The $3.28 number for this year represents year-over-year EPS growth of 49.09%. That’s on revenue growth of 8.24%.

