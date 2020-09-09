Bull Of The Day: Jeldwen Holding (JELD)

Jeldwen Holding (JELD) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it sports a Value Style Score of A and a Growth Style Score of B. This building products company is seeing the positive impact of low rates and strong demand for new homes. Let's take a look at the numbers in the Bull Of The Day.

Description

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company's brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Earnings History

I see an ok earnings history with two beats and two misses in the last four quarters.

Importantly, the most recent quarter was a huge beat and that has helped push estimates higher for this stock.

The most recent quarter saw the company report EPS of $0.47 when $0.18 was expected. This translates to a beat of $0.29 or a positive earnings surprise of 161%.

Estimate Revisions

Estimates spiked following the solid beat and that is the main reason why this stock moved to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

I see this quarter moving to $0.41 from $0.23. Next quarter moved from $0.19 to $0.31 as well. Both very solid moves.

The full year numbers are what really matters ot the Zacks Rank, I see the 2020 number moving from $0.72 to $1.34.

Next year also saw a huge increase to $1.06 from $1.67.

Valuation

JELD has a great valuation, with a 15x forward earnings multiple and a price to book multiple of 2.46x. These are levels that will have value investors looking for a good time to make an entry. I see operating margins have held realatively still, but net margins have seen a slight decline over the last few quarters.

CHART

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

