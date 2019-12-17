Bull Of The Day: Ichor Holdings (ICHR)

Ichor Holdings (ICHR) is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and it is the Bull of the Day today. Normally we have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) but I am going to with this stock for the simple reason that it is running and you need to take a deeper look at why. That is really the whole point of the Bull of the Day article, so let's get right to it.

Description

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States.

Earnings History

I tend to look mostly at the last four quarters and with ICHR the story isn't one that screams "this is a winner" or something like that.

I see a string of three misses ended by a recent beat. So the momentum is with the name, but those other three misses are not what you want to see.

As I focus on the beat, I see that it helped estimates move much higher.

Estimate Revisions

The Zacks Rank is all about the recent revisions in earnings estimates. In ICHR's case, we see estimates moving up across the board.

I see the number for this quarter moving from $0.38 to $0.47. next quarter has an 11 cent move and the full year is looking at a 12 cent move.

The momentum carries into next year as well as I see the Zacks Consensus Estimate moving from $2.08 to $2.34 over the last 60 days.

Valuation

The valuation on chip stocks is always relatviely high, but I like where ICHR is at. 26x forward estiamtes isnt as high as most other chip names and the price to book of 3.5x should be close enough for value invvestors to remain interested. I see some topline contraction last quarter, but the 1.3x price to sales also tells me the market still rewards the stock for every incremental dollar in sales.

At the end of the day, as the trade war starts to wind down, this stock could be a big winner. It is consistently hitting new highs and in this market, I am a fan of buying high and selling higher!

Chart

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Quote

>

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.