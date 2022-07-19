Bull of the Day: IBEX Limited (IBEX)

IBEX Limited IBEX is an elite CX (customer experience) outsourcer for startups, scale-ups, and blue-chip companies. The company builds robust customer engagement and insight solutions to mitigate financial risk, protect client investment, and accelerate ROI.

IBEX resides within the Zacks Business – Services Industry, which is currently ranked in the top 33% of all Zacks Industries. Due to its favorable industry ranking, we expect it to outperform the market over the next three to six months.

Share Performance

Year-to-date, IBEX shares have been scorching hot, increasing nearly 50% in value and easily outperforming the S&P 500.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Just over the last month, IBEX shares have gained more than 15%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The substantial share performance is undoubtedly a major positive, reflecting that buyers have remained in control throughout the entire year.

Quarterly Performance

IBEX has primarily reported bottom-line results above expectations, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in five of its previous seven quarters.

Additionally, in its latest quarterly release, IBEX crushed the $0.35 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by a double-digit 63% and reported quarterly EPS of $0.57.

Recent quarterly revenue results also display top-line strength; IBEX has exceeded revenue expectations in each of its previous two quarters.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation

IBEX sports an enticing 14.2X forward earnings multiple, well below its median of 16.9X since IPO in August 2020 and nowhere near highs of 24.2X in April 2021. Additionally, the value represents an attractive 47% discount relative to its Zacks Sector.

IBEX boasts a Style Score of a B for Value.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Growth Estimates

Over the last 60 days, analysts have substantially raised their earnings outlook across all timeframes, helping push the company into the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Two analysts have raised their earnings outlook for the upcoming quarter, pushing the Consensus Estimate Trend up 2.5% to $0.41 per share, reflecting a substantial 32% double-digit growth in earnings from the year-ago quarter.

In addition, earnings are expected to grow 1.5% in FY22 and tack on an additional 16% in FY23.

The company’s top-line is also in exceptional health – the $124 million revenue estimate for the upcoming quarter pencils in a 15% growth in quarterly sales year-over-year. Additionally, the $494 million FY22 revenue estimate represents a double-digit 11% growth in annual revenue from FY21.

Bottom Line

One of the best ways investors can find expected winners within the market is by utilizing the Zacks Rank – one of the most potent market tools out there. A portfolio consisting of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks has beaten the market in 26 of the last 31 years with an average annual return of 25%.

Additionally, the top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

IBEX would be an excellent bet for investors looking to add a solid stock to their portfolios, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

